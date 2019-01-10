Catholic World News

British Protestant leaders call for ‘more humane system’ for refugees

January 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Refugee families must be kept together, and close family members allowed to join their children in the UK,” said the signatories to the letter, published in the Telegraph. “The right to work after six months should be extended to all people seeking asylum. There must be a time limit on immigration detention, an end to the detention of vulnerable people, and a genuine discussion about the often impossible standards of proof required by the immigration system.”

