God always answers prayers, Pope reassures audience

January 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The Christian addresses God, calling Him ‘Father’ first and foremost,” Pope Francis remarked at his regular weekly public audience on January 9. In his catechetical address on the Our Father, the Pope assured the faithful that God, as a loving Father, always responds to prayers.

