In emotional interview, Opus Dei spokesman said he ‘hated’ how prominent priest’s sexual misconduct case was handled

January 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Opus Dei, a personal prelature of the Church, paid $977,000 to settle sexual misconduct claim against Father C. John McCloskey III. The vicar of Opus Dei in the US has released a statement on the settlement.

