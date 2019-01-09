Catholic World News

China plans to make Islam ‘compatible with socialism’ as Muslims remain in re-education camps

January 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The four-year plan is part of the Communist government’s campaign to “Sinicize” religions.

