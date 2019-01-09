Catholic World News
+Father Benjamin Henry Miller, SJ, 93
January 09, 2019
» Continue to this story on UCANews
CWN Editor's Note: The American Jesuit documented human rights abuses during the Sri Lankan Civil War (1983-2009).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!