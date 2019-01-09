Catholic World News

Pope offers condolences following death of Hong Kong bishop

January 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Yeung, installed as Hong Kong’s bishop in August 2017, died on January 3 at the age of 73.

