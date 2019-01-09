Catholic World News
Ditch bags, Indonesia’s leading prelate tells Catholics as plastic woes grow
January 09, 2019
» Continue to this story on UCANews
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo became archbishop of Jakarta, the nation’s capital and largest city, in 2010.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
