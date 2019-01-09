Catholic World News

Vatican official: question of clandestine bishops is important point in discussions with China

January 09, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Commenting on the Pope’s recent address to the diplomatic corps, Andrea Tornielli, the new editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, writes, “Much concrete work is yet to be done, in order to resolve the various delicate questions that remain open. One such regards the case of ‘clandestine’ bishops who have not yet been recognized by the Chinese government: an activity in which the Holy See is deeply engaged and whose sole objective is the unity of the Church and the possibility for millions of Chinese Catholics to profess their faith in full communion with the Pope.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!