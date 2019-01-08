Catholic World News

Irish archbishop cautions pro-life protesters

January 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Diarmuid Martin of Dublin said he is “not a person personally for protest” as legal abortions begin in Ireland, and advised pro-life activists not to protest at the offices of general practitioners. The archbishop said that protests “can be legitimate,” but added that the government should “ensure that the various rights of people are protected.”

