Pope cites Mother Teresa as model in message for World Day for Sick

January 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In his message for the World Day of the Sick, Pope Francis held up the example of Mother Teresa of Calcutta, praising her “selfless love for every human being.” The Pope emphasized the gift of life in his message, and said: “Dialogue—the premise of gift—creates possibilities for human growth and development capable of breaking through established ways of exercising power in society.”



The 27th World Day of the Sick will be observed on February 11.

