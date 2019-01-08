Catholic World News

Activists urge Pope to sack some Polish bishops for not reporting sex abuse cases

January 08, 2019

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: “When it turned out that bishops in Chile had concealed pedophile crimes, they lost their jobs,” said one Polish lawmaker. “Plenty of bishops in Poland should bear the same consequences.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!