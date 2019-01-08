Catholic World News

In West Timor, locals reap benefits of priest’s environmental crusade

January 08, 2019

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: West Timor, which is 97% Christian, is part of Indonesia, which as a whole is 87% Muslim.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!