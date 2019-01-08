Catholic World News

Jesuit Refugee Service says 2018 not easy for refugees

January 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “2018 saw the Mediterranean become a watery grave for over 2,100 refugees and migrants,” said Father Tom Smolich, SJ. “Pope Francis’s invitation to welcome, protect, promote, and integrate forcibly displaced people has fallen on deaf ears in many places, including parts of the Catholic Church.”

