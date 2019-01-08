Catholic World News

German chancellor, president encourage Catholic ‘star singers’ on Epiphany

January 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Each year on the feast of the Epiphany of the Lord, hundreds of thousands of German children—the Sternsinger (Star Singers)—write the Epiphany blessing formula on the entrance doors of homes and collect funds for charities (this year, for disabled Peruvian children).

