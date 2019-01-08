Catholic World News

Dean of diplomatic corps salutes Pope’s ‘tireless commitment to the defense of human dignity’

January 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: George Poulides, ambassador of Cyprus and dean of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Holy See, addressed Pope Francis on the day on which the Pontiff delivered the annual “state of the world” address.

