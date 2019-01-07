Catholic World News

House retains chaplain who survived earlier, messy fight

January 07, 2019

» Continue to this story on Politico

CWN Editor's Note: Father Patrick Conroy, SJ, was named Chaplain of the US House of Representatives in 2011.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!