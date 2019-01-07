Catholic World News

Angolan government closes over 1,000 churches

January 07, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Portuguese)

CWN Editor's Note: The southern African nation of 30.4 million is 41% Catholic and 38% Protestant. The government of President João Lourenço, who assumed office in 2017, is closing churches affiliated with denominations that are not present in at least two-thirds of the nation’s provinces and that have fewer than 100,000 members.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!