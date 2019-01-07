Catholic World News

Turkey’s gift of a mosque sparks fears of ‘neo-Ottomanism’ in Kosovo

January 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Kosovo, a Balkan nation of 1.9 million (map), is 96% Muslim. It is recognized by just over half of the world’s nations, including the United States.

