Catholic World News

Pontifical council organizes ‘100 cribs at the Vatican’

January 07, 2019

» Continue to this story on Pontifical Council for Promoting the New Evangel.

CWN Editor's Note: The exhibition continues through January 13.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!