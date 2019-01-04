Catholic World News

In presence of nation’s leaders, Haitian bishop decries corruption, ‘failure of political institutions’

January 04, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Caribbean nation of 10.8 million (map) is 55% Catholic and 29% Protestant, with Baptists forming the majority of Protestants.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!