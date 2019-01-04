Catholic World News

USCCB president sends message to Pope Francis

January 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We seek to find the wisdom and strength necessary to meet the great challenges ahead,” Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of Galveston-Houston wrote to Pope Francis as the US bishops began their retreat. “We carry with us these days the pain and hope of all who may feel let down by the Church. Yet, we find ourselves grateful for the reminder that the future does not rest with any of us alone, but rather belongs to God.”

