Influential journal: Amazon synod will focus on defending the indigenous against economic exploitation

January 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Amazonia: new pathways for the Church and for an integral ecology” is the theme of the Special Assembly of the Synod of Bishops of the Pan-Amazon Region, which will take place in October. Writing in the new edition of the Jesuit journal La Civiltà Cattolica, Arturo Peraza of Andrés Bello Catholic University (Caracas) writes that the synod will be “focused on defending the rights of the peoples who inhabit the Amazon against the reality of extractivism. This economic model of exploitation undermines the life of ancestral communities, who are forced to move and to assume new lifestyles unrelated to their traditions, to the limit of ethnocide ... Faced with this situation, the Church wants to have a prophetic voice that opens the way to hope.”

