Pope writes introduction to work on Jesuit Baroque composer

January 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Organist Sergio Militello, a professor at the Pontifical Gregorian University, has written a book on Domenico Zipoli (1688-1726), an Italian Baroque composer who became a Jesuit missionary in what is now Argentina and Paraguay. Zipoli, writes the Pope, was a “young missionary who, through the gift of music, cultivated with passion and enthusiasm, has completed a marvelous work of evangelization, still remembered today.”

