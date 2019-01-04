Catholic World News

+Sister Wendy Beckett, 88

January 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Wendy Beckett, best known for her books and television programs on art, also wrote Spiritual Letters. After obtaining permission to leave her teaching order (the Sisters of Notre Dame), she lived as a consecrated virgin at the monastery of Discalced Carmelite nuns in Quidenham, England.

