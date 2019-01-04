Catholic World News

Chicago Tribune, in editorial, calls for resistance to China’s crackdown on religion

January 04, 2019

» Continue to this story on Chicago Tribune

CWN Editor's Note: “Communist regimes have long aimed at stamping out religion, which they see as a dangerous rival for the allegiance of their people,” the nation’s 8th-largest newspaper stated in an editorial. “Religious freedom, however, is a vital human right that deserves to be respected even in authoritarian countries.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!