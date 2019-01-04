Catholic World News

Congo’s bishops delay statement on presidential election results after nationwide Internet cutoff

January 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Joseph Kabila, the nation’s president since 2001, retained power after his constitutional term limit expired in 2016. With the bishops’ conference deploying 40,000 observers, a new presidential election finally took place on December 30. L’Osservatore Romano’s Italian edition reported on January 4 that the bishops’ election observation office in Bunia has been vandalized, and documents stolen from it.

