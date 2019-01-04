Catholic World News

India’s Kerala paralyzed by protests after women enter Hindu pilgrimage site

January 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: India’s Supreme Court recently ruled that the Sabarimala pilgrimage site must open its doors to women of menstruating age. The chief justice wrote, “Patriarchy in religion cannot be permitted to trump over element of pure devotion borne out of faith and the freedom to practice and profess one’s religion.”

