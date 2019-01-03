Catholic World News

Irish bishop: pro-abortion politicians ‘out of communion’ with Church

January 03, 2019

» Continue to this story on The Tablet

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Kevin Doran of Elphin said in a New Year’s Day homily that Irish political officials who supported the introduction of legal abortion had “chosen a position which is clearly out of communion with the Church.” He urged them to repent and turn back to the Gospel.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!