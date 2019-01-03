Vatican was aware of charges against Maciel for decades
January 03, 2019
» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register
CWN Editor's Note: Vatican officials were alerted to misconduct by Father Marcial Maciel, the founder of the Legionaries of Christ, as far back as 1943, a top Vatican official has disclosed.
Cardinal Joao Braz de Aviz, the prefect of the Congregation for Religious, said that charges against Maciel had been covered up by “a mafia” that protected him from Vatican disciplinary action until finally Pope Benedict XVI authorized a thorough investigation that resulted in Maciel’s removal from ministry.
The Brazilian cardinal said: “We’ve been covering up for 70 years, and this has been a huge mistake.”
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!