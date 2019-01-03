Catholic World News

Vatican was aware of charges against Maciel for decades

January 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican officials were alerted to misconduct by Father Marcial Maciel, the founder of the Legionaries of Christ, as far back as 1943, a top Vatican official has disclosed.

Cardinal Joao Braz de Aviz, the prefect of the Congregation for Religious, said that charges against Maciel had been covered up by “a mafia” that protected him from Vatican disciplinary action until finally Pope Benedict XVI authorized a thorough investigation that resulted in Maciel’s removal from ministry.



The Brazilian cardinal said: “We’ve been covering up for 70 years, and this has been a huge mistake.”

