Maronite patriarch calls for ‘neutral government of technocrats’ in Lebanon

January 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi criticized lawmakers for hindering “the formation of a government” and “failing to fulfill their duty to ensure peace, which the people of Lebanon need.”

