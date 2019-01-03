Catholic World News

Chaldean patriarch: coexistence in peace and mutual respect is the only solution for Iraq

January 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “I urgently call upon all Christians and Muslims to free themselves from the old-fashion[ed] mentality, and open up to each other in a way that allows each side to learn about others’ religion from its original sources in order to be free from ignorance and to deepen the common sense that we share,” Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako wrote in his New Year’s message.

