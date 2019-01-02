Catholic World News

US bishops begin week-long retreat

January 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of the US entered into a week-long spiritual retreat on January 2. The retreat, suggested by Pope Francis as a means of renewal in response to the sex-abuse scandal, is being held at Chicago’s Mundelein seminary.

