Federal court allows Catholic parents to sue Texas school district over hair rules

January 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “As an expression or exercise of their faith and heritage, and in a promise (promesa) to God, parents have kept a strand of hair on the back of the children’s heads uncut since birth,” a federal district court noted in discussing a suit filed under the Texas Religious Freedom Restoration Act. “More recently, the children have adopted that promise as their own affirmation of faith and heritage and continue to maintain the single long braid down their backs.” The braid, however, violates the Mathis Independent School District’s rules for participation in extracurricular activities.

