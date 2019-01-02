Catholic World News

Nicaraguan cardinal denounces attack on parish

January 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Members of the police and paramilitary forces loyal to the Ortega regime entered a parish church in Catarina and assaulted the parish priest, according to the report.

