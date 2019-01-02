Catholic World News

‘Jesus unleashes the power of love,’ Pope preaches at Vespers and Te Deum in thanksgiving for 2018

January 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On the evening of December 31, Pope Francis celebrated First Vespers of the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God, in St. Peter’s Basilica, with the chanting of the Te Deum and Eucharistic adoration and Benediction (video, booklet).

