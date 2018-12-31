Catholic World News

40 Catholic missionaries killed in 2018

December 31, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Forty Catholics engaged in missionary work were killed in 2018, the Fides news service reports. Most (35) were priests. The death toll was highest in Africa, where 21 mission workers were killed; the Americas followed with 15.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

