No ordinations in many French dioceses this year

December 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: No diocese in France ordained more than six new priests this year. (Paris and Bordeaux topped the list with six apiece.) Fifty-eight French dioceses did not ordain a priest in 2018.

