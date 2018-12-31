Catholic World News

New York archdiocese provided referral for priest despite abuse charge

December 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The New York archdiocese recently offered a referral letter for a priest, saying that he had “never been accused of any act of sexual abuse,” despite the fact that the same priest had been investigated for an abuse complaint in 2003, and the archdiocese had made an out-of-court settlement with alleged victims last year.

