Pope appoints legate to 525th anniversary of first Mass in the Americas

December 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On January 6, 1494, Father Bernardo Buil celebrated the first Mass in the New World at La Isabela in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic (map). Father Buil, a friar from Aragon, accompanied Christopher Columbus on his second voyage.

