Vatican’s Secretary of State, in Nineveh Plain, encourages Iraq’s Christians to forgive, remain in native land

December 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On December 28, Cardinal Pietro Parolin celebrated Mass in the Syriac Catholic cathedral in Qaraqosh (also known as Bakhdida). The northern Iraqi city of 25,000 was conquered by the Islamic State in 2014 and liberated two years later.

