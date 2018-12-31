Catholic World News

Nicaraguan bishop reiterates calls for dialogue, respect for human dignity

December 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: As Daniel Ortega’s regime continues its human rights abuses, the Organization of American States is pondering sanctions against Nicaragua, the Associated Press reported.

