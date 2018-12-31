Catholic World News

USCCB president appeals for prayer, assistance for Indonesian tsunami victims

December 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: At least 420 lost their lives and 7,200 were injured in the Sunda Strait tsunami, which took place on December 22.

