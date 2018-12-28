Catholic World News

Mass grave of Copts killed by Islamic State found in Libya

December 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A mass grave, containing the bodies of 35 Coptic Christians who were brutally killed by the Islamic State in 2015, has reportedly been discovered near the Libyan city of Sirte. Earlier this year the remains of 21 other Copts who had been beheaded by the Islamic State were returned to Egypt. The newly discovered grave contains the bodies of Ethiopian Copts.

