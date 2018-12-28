Catholic World News

McCarrick investigation testimony: abuse included approaches in confessional

December 28, 2018

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Testifying at a Vatican investigation into the conduct of former cardinal Theodore McCarrick, a young man said that McCarrick had abused him repeatedly for years. James Grein also told the Vatican investigators that McCarrick had molested him during sacramental confessions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!