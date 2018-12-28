Catholic World News

Baltimore archdiocese changes name of annual fund drive

December 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to increasing skepticism about the hierarchy, the Archdiocese of Baltimore has changed the name of its annual fundraising campaign, eliminating a reference to the archbishop. What was once known as the Archbishop’s Annual Appeal will now be called the Annual Appeal for Catholic Ministries.

