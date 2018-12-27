Catholic World News

Vatican announces first conviction under money-laundering law

December 27, 2018

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced the conviction of an Italian contractor, Angelo Projetti, who faces a 2-year prison term for violating new Vatican laws against money-laundering. The conviction—which will likely be appealed—is the first under the new laws. European banking officials have praised the new rules, but pressed the Vatican to prosecute offenders.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!