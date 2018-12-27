Catholic World News

Haiti’s bishops, in Christmas message, decry ‘great evils’ in the nation

December 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Caribbean nation of 11 million is 55% Catholic and 29% Protestant. Click here for the full French-language text of the bishops’ message.

