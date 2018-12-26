Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State celebrates Christmas in Baghdad

December 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Be sure that the Holy Father Pope Francis is close to you, that he carries you in his heart and always prays for you,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin told Iraqi Christians. “We are grateful to you for your witness, which has become a living example for all Christians of the world. Remain steadfast in faith and love and become ever more the builders of a world of fraternity and peace, strengthened by the light of the Child born for us and for our salvation.”

