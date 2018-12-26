Catholic World News

December 26, 2018

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM., apostolic administrator of Jerusalem, celebrated Midnight Mass in the city of Christ’s birth (homily, photographs, video).

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!