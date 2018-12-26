Catholic World News
Bethlehem hosts largest Christmas celebration in years
December 26, 2018
» Continue to this story on AP
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM., apostolic administrator of Jerusalem, celebrated Midnight Mass in the city of Christ’s birth (homily, photographs, video).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
