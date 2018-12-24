Catholic World News

Christmas at St. Peter’s Basilica: full text of Pope Francis’s homily, with link to video

December 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Joseph, with Mary his spouse, went up ‘to the city of David called Bethlehem’ (Lk 2:4),” Pope Francis preached. “Tonight, we too, go to Bethlehem, there to discover the mystery of Christmas ...” (video, booklet)

